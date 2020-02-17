Tonight We Find Out Who Wins AGT Champions. Who Do You Think Will Win?
Tonight the winner will be revealed on AGT Champions. 10 acts performed last Monday and we find out who will be the ultimate champion. I really think it’s going to come down to V. Unbeatable, Duo Transcend and Sandou Trio Russian Bar.
I loved V. Unbeatable this summer and they are every bit as exciting as they were the first time around. Their story is amazing and I’d love to see them realize their dream. But they have some really tough competition! Duo Transcend up the bar every time they perform and defy death. Last week they performed BOTH blindfolded! I think they have a great shot to win.
But if you want to talk about raising the bar every time (no pun intended) Sandou Trio Russian Bar blows everyone away! The second show they performed she was over flames and she was blindfolded. I didn’t know how they could up the ante last week but they did. She performed over flames and 160 SPIKES! If she slipped she wouldn’t just get hurt, she would certainly die. And then the last trick she performed blindfolded over all of that! I was so stressed watching her, as were the judges, but she was amazing, as were her husband and brother-in-law who have the nerve wracking job of holding that bar when she lands and keeping it straight.
So my call tonight is that Sandou Trio Russian Bar win the show.