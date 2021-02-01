      Weather Alert

Toys ‘R’ Us Has Closed All It’s Stores Again

Jan 31, 2021 @ 11:21pm

It’s happening again — Toys ‘R’ Us is closing all of their stores.  They had a highly anticipated relaunch of the brand, but it didn’t pay off. Their two stores, in New Jersey and Texas, have closed due to the pandemic.  In a statement, they said, “As a result of Covid-19, we made the strategic decision to pivot our store strategy to new locations and platforms that have better traffic.” Luckily, their website is still up and running. They also have 700 locations outside of the U.S.  So you still shop at Toys ‘R’ Us?

