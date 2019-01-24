TRAFFIC ALERT Bridge Repair Work To Snarl Traffic

(WHBC) – Drivers will be encountering some serious headaches on the Interstate 76/Kenmore Leg in Akron as crews work on repairing the East Avenue Bridge that was struck by a bulldozer that was being transported by a semi in December.

“Two of the seven beams on that bridge were damaged, and we’re going to have to heat-straighten those two beams, and also splice in a new piece of the beam to replace parts that could not be heat-straightened,” said ODOT’s Brent Kovacs.

He says the repair work will begin Monday night and take about 45 days.

“The first week of any restriction or closure is going to be the week when everyone is adjusting to it, so the morning of the 29th everyone’s going to have to give themselves some extra time to get to work.”

Details on ramp closures and lane restrictions that will be in place during the repairs are below.

(Monday, January 28 – until further notice)

Beginning on Monday evening, January 28, at 8 p.m. the following lane restrictions and ramp closures will be in place through mid-March for repairs to the East Ave. bridges over I-76:

I-76 eastbound under east Ave. will be reduced to ONE lane.

The ramp from I-76 eastbound to I-76 eastbound/Kenmore Leg will be CLOSED. The detour will be I-277 eastbound to I-77 northbound to I-76 westbound. The ramp from I-76 eastbound/Kenmore Leg to I-76 eastbound will be CLOSED. The detour will be I-277 eastbound to I-77 northbound.

(Tuesday, January 29 – Wednesday, January 30)

Beginning on Tuesday evening, January 29, at 10 p.m. I-76 eastbound under the East Ave. bridge will be CLOSED through Wednesday morning, January 30, at 6 a.m. for bridge repairs. The detour will be I-76 westbound/Kenmore Leg to I-277 eastbound to I-77 northbound.

(Monday, February 4 – Friday, February 8)

Beginning on Monday evening, February 4, at 8 p.m. and continuing through Friday morning, February 8, at 6 a.m. I-76 westbound under East Ave. will have various nightly lane closures for bridge repairs. These restrictions will occur nightly between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.