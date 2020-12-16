Twitter Shutting Down It’s Live Video Platform Periscope
It’s just been announced that Twitter will be shutting down its Periscope service. The shutdown won’t happen until March of next year, but any sign-ups for a new account are being denied. Twitter bought Periscope back in 2015, but the service didn’t have the staying power to outshine other platforms like Twitch.
Don’t feel too bad, you’ll still be able to go live on Twitter by using the Twitter Live feature. Did you use Periscope? In your opinion, what social media platforms are losing popularity?