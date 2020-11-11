‘Umbrella Academy’ Is Back In Session With News Of Third Season
Netflix announced that the popular graphic novel adaptation will be returning for a third season on the streaming platform. Fans were excited to hear the news during a time when so many streaming providers are losing the rights to shows because of the emergence of more network-based services like Peacock and Disney+.
Production is set to begin early next year with a release sometime next fall. No details have been released regarding plot or story.