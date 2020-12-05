      Weather Alert

Move over, canned tomato soup.  This veggie-filled tomato soup is filling, delicious, makes a ton and is easy to make.  I could go on about how much I love this soup.  In fact, my entire family loves it!  I don’t purposely deceive my kids by ‘hiding’ vegetables in a lot of recipes, they’re fairly adventurous when it comes to food.  But, if you did have a picky eater this soup is a great way to get some vegetables into their diet.

What you need:

2 stalks of celery, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

1 red pepper, chopped

1 zucchini, chopped

1 cup of cauliflower or broccoli, cut into small pieces

2 tsp of minced garlic

1 tbs tomato paste

2 cups of chicken broth

2 28 oz cans of diced tomatoes

2 14 oz cans of diced tomatoes with green chiles

1/2 tsp paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Shredded parmesan cheese

What you do:

Saute all vegetables and garlic in olive oil until tender

Stir in tomato paste

Add chicken broth and canned tomatoes, bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes

Using an immersion blender, puree until smooth

Return to heat and simmer for 15 minutes to an hour.

Serve with parmesan cheese, herbs, sour cream, shredded chicken or do what my husband does and stir in a pat of butter.  🙂

 

