      Weather Alert

Walmart Redesigning Stores To Work Like Its App

Sep 30, 2020 @ 1:19pm

Walmart is redesigning its stores for the smartphone era – basically making its stores work more like the Walmart app. In addition to new, bigger signage and a store directory, shoppers will be encouraged to download and use the Walmart app while shopping, to help them find products more quickly with aisle-number combinations. Features like contactless payment and ‘Scan &amp; Go’ will also be implemented more widely. It’s the latest attempt by Walmart to go after Amazon’s business model. How much of your shopping is done online vs. in brick-and-mortar stores?  Will these changes make shopping easier or more complicated?

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Terms Of Use