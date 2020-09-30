Walmart Redesigning Stores To Work Like Its App
Walmart is redesigning its stores for the smartphone era – basically making its stores work more like the Walmart app. In addition to new, bigger signage and a store directory, shoppers will be encouraged to download and use the Walmart app while shopping, to help them find products more quickly with aisle-number combinations. Features like contactless payment and ‘Scan & Go’ will also be implemented more widely. It’s the latest attempt by Walmart to go after Amazon’s business model. How much of your shopping is done online vs. in brick-and-mortar stores? Will these changes make shopping easier or more complicated?