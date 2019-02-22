Warner Bros Announces Dates for ‘Space Jam 2,’ ‘Annabelle,’ and ‘Godzilla vs Kong’

Warner Bros has set a release date for Space Jam 2 and has also moved release dates for other anticipated films.

The movie Space Jam 2, starring LeBron James, will be in theaters on July 16, 2021.

The Anabelle sequel, which was originally going up against Spider-Man, has been moved up from a July 4th release to June 28.

Finally, the monster movie Godzilla vs Kong was set to take on Fast and Furious 9 and Spongebob in May of next year, but now the monster flick will be in theaters nine weeks earlier on March 13, 2020.

Which of these movies are you most excited to see? Are you glad to see that the monster movies are making a comeback?