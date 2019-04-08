Woman Mocks Future Husband’s Ring Choice

A woman put her future husband on blast after he proposed to her with his grandmother’s ring.

She decided to take to the internet, saying, “… he pulled it out of his pocket and it took just about everything in me to not laugh and question whether this was real life or not LMAO.”

She went on to say, “I definitely wish it was something different, but oh well…” and that she’s been able to “tolerate it” because it was his grandmother’s and the pearl is her birthstone.

Reactions ranged from, “An engagement ring is something they will have for a while and it’s important to actually know what kind of style your future wife would want,” to, “Hope that guy takes the ring back and runs.”

Woman goes behind fiancés back and taunts him for choice of engagement ring https://t.co/tmsktGZ1Zm pic.twitter.com/CJtrKP2odD — Virall Newss (@VirallNewss) April 8, 2019