Woman Mocks Future Husband’s Ring Choice
By Sarah
|
Apr 8, 2019 @ 9:08 AM

A woman put her future husband on blast after he proposed to her with his grandmother’s ring.
She decided to take to the internet, saying, “… he pulled it out of his pocket and it took just about everything in me to not laugh and question whether this was real life or not LMAO.”
She went on to say, “I definitely wish it was something different, but oh well…” and that she’s been able to “tolerate it” because it was his grandmother’s and the pearl is her birthstone.
Reactions ranged from, “An engagement ring is something they will have for a while and it’s important to actually know what kind of style your future wife would want,” to, “Hope that guy takes the ring back and runs.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett Hosting ‘Puppy Play Date’ The Magic Word at the Box Office This Weekend Was “Shazam!” Suspected Poacher Killed by Elephant and Eaten by Lions Jim Carrey Not Interested in Replaying Iconic Roles People Selling Avengers: Endgame Tickets on eBay for HOW MUCH?! 13-Year Old Buys Car for Single Mother
Comments