Woodstock 50 Gets Cancelled Then Un-Cancelled

The promoter of Woodstock 50 insists the festival is still a go, despite reports earlier this week that the 50th anniversary celebration had been cancelled.

On Monday, the festival’s financial backers dropped out, citing productions issues and safety concerns. But promoter Michael Lang, who also promoted the original 1969 Woodstock, says they’re going forward with the festival anyway, posting to Facebook “The bottom line is, there is going to be a Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival, as there must be, and it’s going to be a blast!” The festival is scheduled for Aug. 16-18th in Watkins Glen, NY.