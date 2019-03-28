WOW Airline Ceases Operations

WOW air suddenly ceased operations as of Thursday morning, stranding passengers all over the world.

The budget airline closed just hours after an announcement was made that flights had been suspended in the hopes of raising funds.

Now, people are left literally clueless as their flights to and from places have effectively been terminated.

A message on their website says, “Wow air has ceased operation. All Wow air flights have been cancelled.”

It continued, “Passengers are advised to check available flights with other airlines. Some airlines may offer flights at a reduced rate, so-called rescue fares, in light of the circumstances. Information on those airlines will be published, when it becomes available.”

The closure of the company will result in the loss of nearly 1,000 jobs. Has this sudden closure affected you or someone you know?