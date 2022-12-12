Zac Brown Band Coming To Canton For Concert For Legends

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band is coming to Canton for the 2023 Concert for Legends. The Grammy award winning band makes the stop as a part of their “From The Fire” tour and the show is scheduled for 8:00pm on Saturday August, 5th 2023. Tickets will go on sale at HOFVillage.com on December 16, 2022 at 10:00. Joining acts like Aerosmith, Tim McGraw and Journey, Zac Brown Band will help set the tone of Enshrinement Weekend and add a level of entertainment and energy to the festivities. Hall of Fame Village President and CEO Michael Crawford was quoted:

“We are thrilled to partner with the Pro Football Hall of Fame to continue bringing world-class performers like Zac Brown Band to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium for the Concert for Legends during Enshrinement Week. This event held in our unique venue during this special time in Canton is another example of the high-caliber entertainment and unique experiences that we’re bringing to the Hall of Fame Village as we continue to grow our business as a premier destination for sports and entertainment.”

Known for their hits Chicken Fried, Toes, Whatever It Is, Toes and more, ZBB has a rabid fan base and has performed on some of music’s biggest stages. Considering their touring history, Zac Brown Band coming to Canton for the Concert for Legends seems like a natural fit.